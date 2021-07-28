Mobile app design for order management

Hello dribblers,

We are so excited to present you with our new app design for order tracking & processing.

Businesses can get real-time visibility & their entire journey of orders from multiple channels, inventory, and shipments through the app.

Flawless app design helps the eCommerce sellers enter and process various types of orders. In addition, businesses can manage all the stages of the customer order process, from confirming an order to delivering the product.

The app design for order management will allow you to organize, edit and oversee all order activity within your business.

