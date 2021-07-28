Mobile app design for order management

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello dribblers,
We are so excited to present you with our new app design for order tracking & processing.
Businesses can get real-time visibility & their entire journey of orders from multiple channels, inventory, and shipments through the app.
Flawless app design helps the eCommerce sellers enter and process various types of orders. In addition, businesses can manage all the stages of the customer order process, from confirming an order to delivering the product.
The app design for order management will allow you to organize, edit and oversee all order activity within your business.
Do you want to develop such a mobile app for your business?
Let's connect and build a successful mobile app for your business >> https://www.prismetric.com/request-quote/
Or Email: biz@prismetric.com