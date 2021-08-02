PeerPal — Analytics 📊

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Welcome back 🙇♂️
Today I’d like to introduce you to a project that we worked on earlier this year. PeerPal provides schools with the tools they need to create meaningful connections with their students and parents, like email campaigns, forms, events and more. We were responsible for a complete overhaul of their product - from UX concepts, through art direction to building a scalable design system.
What you can see here is the Analytics center, a place where users get to know how their contact is going and what type of communication is the most effective.
Special thanks to Kate for her UX work in this project (research, user stories, lo-fi wireframes).
Visit our team profile! More stuff coming soon.
Do you need some help?
Send us a message: contact@widelab.co
---
Do you like it? Press "L".