Solar Scarabs

Solar Scarabs dlanid gaming esports logotype identity sports icon mascot minimal badge illustration design smite branding logo scarab bug
Solar Scarabs team logo design for Smite Pro league
The Full project you can find here https://www.behance.net/gallery/123781443/Smite-Pro-League-Team-Logos-design

