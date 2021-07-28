Martin Mostrøm

Mock up – Knuthenborg Safaripark

Mock up – Knuthenborg Safaripark landing page design graphic design ui
  1. Desktop 1.png
  2. Desktop 3.png

Challenge – Had 3 hours to make a landing page for Knuthenborg Safaripark to show and sell the possibilities of staying in the park over night.
The 3 hours included a short research, quick sketching and a design mock up.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
