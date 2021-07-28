Elixir - Bepatient APP V3

Elixir is the fruit of a strong and ressourcefull collaboration between Bepatient and Janssen. It is an e-health platform destined to patients, to provide them e-learning, forms and video content to better manage their diseases.

Elixir is based on Bepatient V3 technology and will be deployed in 2021.

