Kseniya Kislyak

Logo concept.

Kseniya Kislyak
Kseniya Kislyak
  • Save
Logo concept. vector logo branding polygraphy illustration graphic graphic design design
Download color palette

The concept of a logo for the manufacturer of window profiles. It had to be non-banal and correspond to the manufactured product.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Kseniya Kislyak
Kseniya Kislyak

More by Kseniya Kislyak

View profile
    • Like