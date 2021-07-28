Autumn Leaves And Mushrooms Set contains 33 vector isolated cartoon leaves botanical pack and 1 seasonal banner in autumn cozy color theme. Autumn wild leaves colorful compositions, vector illustrations set. Thanksgiving or Halloween cartoon foliage design element. Autumn tree leaves, mushroom and berry set vector. Acorn and walnut, cranberry and rosehip seasonal plant and herb. Natural botanical foliage forest harvest collection flat cartoon illustration. Bio ecology symbol for organic and floral natural botany. Leaves are represented for the next trees: oak, maple, aspen, rowan, sorb, poplar. Autumn leaves colorful compositions, vector botanical illustrations set. Cartoon foliage design decor element and clipart. Nature ecology logotype. Green, yellow, orange or red eco logo. Vector design ecology elements for label, cutout, decoration, logotype, badge, emblem, sticker, print, backdrop and background. Hand drawn leaf icon. Season and natural symbol. Autumn Leaves And Mushrooms Set includes files: 1 EPS 10 file; 1 PSD file; 34 SVG files; 34 PNG files; 34 JPG files. You can use Illustrator 10 or above to open and edit the vector file.