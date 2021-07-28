🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Autumn Leaves And Mushrooms Set contains 33 vector isolated cartoon leaves botanical pack and 1 seasonal banner in autumn cozy color theme. Autumn wild leaves colorful compositions, vector illustrations set. Thanksgiving or Halloween cartoon foliage design element. Autumn tree leaves, mushroom and berry set vector. Acorn and walnut, cranberry and rosehip seasonal plant and herb. Natural botanical foliage forest harvest collection flat cartoon illustration. Bio ecology symbol for organic and floral natural botany. Leaves are represented for the next trees: oak, maple, aspen, rowan, sorb, poplar. Autumn leaves colorful compositions, vector botanical illustrations set. Cartoon foliage design decor element and clipart. Nature ecology logotype. Green, yellow, orange or red eco logo. Vector design ecology elements for label, cutout, decoration, logotype, badge, emblem, sticker, print, backdrop and background. Hand drawn leaf icon. Season and natural symbol. Autumn Leaves And Mushrooms Set includes files: 1 EPS 10 file; 1 PSD file; 34 SVG files; 34 PNG files; 34 JPG files. You can use Illustrator 10 or above to open and edit the vector file.