Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Paul Julliot

PUBLIC ! Logo animation

Paul Julliot
Paul Julliot
  • Save
PUBLIC ! Logo animation motion public animation logo
Download color palette

This is the animation of the logo of PUBLIC ! a blog and youtube channel about innovation of public gestion

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Paul Julliot
Paul Julliot

More by Paul Julliot

View profile
    • Like