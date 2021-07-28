Ovalie is a vintage display font that was made by hand and inspired by classic posters.

Ovalie comes with uppercase, lowercase, numerals, symbols & punctuations, alternate, ligature and multilingual support.

Perfect to use for Logotype, Letterhead, Poster, Apparel Design, Labels, and many more designs.

Full Version Download Here :

https://typefactory.co/product/ovalie-vintage-display-font/

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/ovalie/ref/501262/