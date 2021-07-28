Max Kapfenberger

STEIRERIN AWARDS

Max Kapfenberger
Max Kapfenberger
  • Save
STEIRERIN AWARDS branding print logo design layout
Download color palette

Design for an event hosted by DIE STEIRERIN, a local magazine

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Max Kapfenberger
Max Kapfenberger

More by Max Kapfenberger

View profile
    • Like