HEAR THE VOICE OF MYANMAR (BURMA)

HEAR THE VOICE OF MYANMAR (BURMA) poster art design poster design aesthetic illustration
We need urgent help from international community.
JUNTA uses COVID as WEAPONS.
Coup + Covid Double the trouble.
The whole nation wide is struggling with Covid.
Thousand of deaths per day in Yangon, Myanmar (Burma). Death bodies are piled up at crematoriums.
Myanmar Military cover up the news from social media platforms.
Please help us, We are urgent need of proper medical care & humanitarian aids.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
