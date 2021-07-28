Radoslaw Rozanski
Project: People

ROCKETHR

Project: People
Hi everyone! 👋

As my first shot i would like to introduce you a concept of dashbord dedicated to HR managers where they can keep their fingers on the pulse of ongoing recruitments. Let me know what you think! 🚀

