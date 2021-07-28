Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kal Greasley

Grit Runner - Mascot Illustration

Kal Greasley
Kal Greasley
  • Save
Grit Runner - Mascot Illustration logo vector illustrator graphic design design branding illustration illustrated logo pen and ink
Download color palette

Based on their crate logo, Grit Runner put out the challenge to develop a mascot that encompassed a skeleton, motorbike and their crate. This was my hand inked execution.

Kal Greasley
Kal Greasley

More by Kal Greasley

View profile
    • Like