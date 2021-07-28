VIP.graphics

Cannabis Pitch Deck Template

VIP.graphics
VIP.graphics
  • Save
Cannabis Pitch Deck Template dispensary startup pitch deck ppt template ppt mockup pitch figma mockup vibrant bright circles presentation modern clean powerpoint hemp cbd marijuana cannabis green
Download color palette

Don't miss the ALL-NEW slides added to our CANNA Pitch Deck Template — based on 100+ winning presentations that closed millions for businesses in the Cannabis, Hemp & CBD industry. New slide layouts including a legalization map & more!

Enjoy free updates like this with templates from VIP Graphics :)

🎁 View / download at vip.graphics →

Like how this showcase looks? Download the template & create your own
Freebie (Figma) | Full Download (PSD)

* * *
Download premium assets free | Follow me on Dribbble

VIP.graphics
VIP.graphics

More by VIP.graphics

View profile
    • Like