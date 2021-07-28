Afifudin Zuhri

Mountpict Logo

Afifudin Zuhri
Afifudin Zuhri
  • Save
Mountpict Logo ui vector illustration logodesign logo design branding clean design design logo photo logo modern logo brand guide branding photography logo logo design
Download color palette

Hi everyone.
logo exploration for landscape photography needs, combining lens and mountain objects. Looking forward to feedback from you.

Don't forget to press "L" for this design.
________
Send your inquiry at :rukurustudio@gmail.com
________
BEHANCE | INSTAGRAM | WEBSITE

Afifudin Zuhri
Afifudin Zuhri

More by Afifudin Zuhri

View profile
    • Like