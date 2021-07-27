Crusoe Design Co. - Jon Brommet

Too Much Adventure

Too Much Adventure illustration lucky 13 13 tiger adventure logo
A friend wanted a special decal for her husband for Father's Day. He has a Triumph and loves vintage grit style. The tiger is actually from a very old Triumph ad I found. Too Much Adventure and Lucky 13 have meaning for them. Super fun one.⁠

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
