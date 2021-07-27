"Scream"

Screams are associated with many emotions. It could be fear, as when you are running from a vampire. It could be surprise, when everyone jumps out and yells, "Happy Birthday!" There is also the case of frustration, as you open the envelope that says your insurance payments just went up. Then, there is total release, as if to say, "I give in, I can't take this anymore."

From what I have read a good scream is good for you. It releases built up tension. What is not good, is "screaming at..." It is not an effective strategy for dealing with conflict. You should not scream at the cat, at your child or at your spouse or significant other. Screaming at someone can elicit a negative response from the other person. This often turns into an interaction that does not deal with the source of your frustration. When a scream war is over, no one feels better. And, often there are causalties.

The scream can help dissipate the tension you feel when used prior to your interaction with someone. It can relieve the pressure that causes you to blow up during a conversation. I have heard that some people will go into a room and scream into a pillow, or just give the pillow a good beating.

Screaming doesn't have to be about losing control but about giving yourself the opportunity to keep control.

This is not really about screaming, at all. It is about finding a way to release tension in your life. You can find the method that is best for you. The point is to never enter into a personal conflict during a time that your tension level is at its peak and/or a time where you might lose control of your actions or your speech. It is never a bad thing to tell someone that you need some time to decompress and think over things. Most conflicts can be put on hold for a short time.

It is also important to note when the other person is over taken with extreme emotion. Offer to give them time to release the pressure they are experiencing. When you and they are calm, you will be able to work toward the common goal of reaching a answer or a reasonable compromise.

I scream. And you scream. But... as you know, we all scream for ice scream. When you at your wits end, go get some ice cream.

