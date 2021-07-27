Trending designs to inspire you
Hi all 👋
I have a great project of key visual, digital publication and website layout for reaserch report about "Smartification of Audience Experience"
"Recent developments in AI, user-engagement and data utilization have led to changes in creative and production processes, and opened new spaces for redefining roles between consumers and producers. The project aims to understand what the design and implementation practices are in creative industry around co-designing and implementing consumer data- and AI- enhanced experiences.
We also investigate how the utilization of data and consumers’ engagement may help to improve content and experience personalization and, therefore, audiences’ satisfaction."
You can learn more at https://www.behance.net/gallery/123075117/CO-CREATING-EXPERIENCES-report-2021
and https://www.smartificationofaudienceexpereince.com/