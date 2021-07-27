Sonja Džinić

Road Trip Memories Photo Poster

Road Trip Memories Photo Poster love personal modern road trip diary graphic design memories personalized photo collage photo layout art print poster poster design print design minimalist
Freshly baked photo layout I did last night. :) I stumbled upon some diary designs yesterday and tried to do a minimal modern version of a layout that could work as a printed wall poster, go into a photo book (digital and printed) or be a page in someone's diary where they keep all their precious memories. :)

