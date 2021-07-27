Road Trip Memories Photo Poster

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Freshly baked photo layout I did last night. :) I stumbled upon some diary designs yesterday and tried to do a minimal modern version of a layout that could work as a printed wall poster, go into a photo book (digital and printed) or be a page in someone's diary where they keep all their precious memories. :)