Daily UI 001: Sign-Up

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My first Daily UI entry. Day 001's brief was to create a sign-up page so I designed a simple on for a vegan recipe app. This is my first design in general so any feedback will be greatly appreciated!