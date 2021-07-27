Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 001: Sign-Up

My first Daily UI entry. Day 001's brief was to create a sign-up page so I designed a simple on for a vegan recipe app. This is my first design in general so any feedback will be greatly appreciated!

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
