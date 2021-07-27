Landing Page Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Daily UI #003 Landing Page
An interesting design challenge, I went for an iPad form-factor landing page with soft colors, plenty CTA's and a short description of the company as well as a UI template to show their work.
If you loved the design, make it show by tapping the ❤️ and leave a comment 💬 of your thoughts well!
----------------------------------
Looking to work together? Let's talk!
📧estuardo.sarti@gmail.com📧