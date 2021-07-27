Landing Page Design

Daily UI #003 Landing Page

An interesting design challenge, I went for an iPad form-factor landing page with soft colors, plenty CTA's and a short description of the company as well as a UI template to show their work.

If you loved the design, make it show by tapping the ❤️ and leave a comment 💬 of your thoughts well!

----------------------------------

Looking to work together? Let's talk!

📧estuardo.sarti@gmail.com📧