Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the logo for “Online Learning” which is an online learning based platform. The main color of the logo is blue by which bears the sense of intellect and it may achieve trust of audience.
There are some elements in the logo and each element creates individual
meaning about the company. I’ve added these elements after analyzing many world
class learning platform like udemy, skillshare, pluralsight, coursera etc. All of them
have some common purpose like helping to grow, community build up, sharing skill,
empowerment, diversity of knowledge etc. So, I thought it would be great if there
possible to represent some great purpose like others platform.