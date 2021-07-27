This is the logo for “Online Learning” which is an online learning based platform. The main color of the logo is blue by which bears the sense of intellect and it may achieve trust of audience.

There are some elements in the logo and each element creates individual

meaning about the company. I’ve added these elements after analyzing many world

class learning platform like udemy, skillshare, pluralsight, coursera etc. All of them

have some common purpose like helping to grow, community build up, sharing skill,

empowerment, diversity of knowledge etc. So, I thought it would be great if there

possible to represent some great purpose like others platform.