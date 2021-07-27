Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ochonogor Goodness

PIZZA APP

PIZZA APP mobile figma design food app uiux detail page cart page category page ui
Hi
this is a very simple Category ,detail and cart page
i hope you like it.
Would love💖 to get your thoughts in the comments and also don't forget to like 👍

Feel free to reach out
📧Email: ochonogorgoodness1@gmail.com
Facebook : ochonogor goodness

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
