Portraits | Betty

Portraits | Betty sunglasses fashion fashion photos brand assets visual design visuals visual media davron bowman nikon modelsofcolor blackmodels poc portraitphotos portrait photography
Portraits | Betty | Las Vegas - by: Davron Bowman
Nikon D750
Nikon 50mm
Shot In A Bedroom
TV Screen Used As Reflection
Edited In Lightroom + PS
Resized to 1080px resolution
Complete Gallery at www.TheDevelopingLife.com

