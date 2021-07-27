Patsy Lai

Soft pastel exploration: Career in Education

Patsy Lai
Patsy Lai
  • Save
Soft pastel exploration: Career in Education
Download color palette

Concept:
Visualising the 'Career in Education' journey for Edrolo's job ad.

TL;DR:
The original concept (created by someone else) looked a little old-fashioned.
This is my approach to making the overall concept look and feel more elegant.

Icons inspired by: Kyle Wilson

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Patsy Lai
Patsy Lai

More by Patsy Lai

View profile
    • Like