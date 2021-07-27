Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matthias Vancoillie

🏸 TopSwing

Matthias Vancoillie
Matthias Vancoillie
  • Save
🏸 TopSwing sports tennis green tennis ball sport logo badminton tennis racket topswing swing logmark logo mark design logo explorations design brand identity brand identity design icon monogram brand branding logo
Download color palette

Topswing Logo-concepts in response to breakfast brief 37

Breakfast brief 037: Design a logo for TopSwing, a tennis and badminton equipment company that mainly manufactures rackets and strings.

Get started with #BreakfastBriefs today! 👇https://logocereal.gumroad.com/l/breakfast-briefs

Matthias Vancoillie
Matthias Vancoillie

More by Matthias Vancoillie

View profile
    • Like