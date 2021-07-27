Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Matunda

Matunda
Matunda is a one-man-show who wants to start a small business and I'm glad that I helped with that!
An individual who's passionate about agriculture, and various kinds of fruits.
He imports rare and fresh types to the middle-east, where's the lack of order, and that's what makes this business unique and different from the usual.
The logo represents all kinds of sweet fruits.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
