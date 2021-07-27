Build your gift box

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
➡️ New website for gift boxes shot done.
Here is a quick preview of the new website that recently I am working on it. It's a website in which the idea is that through it you can create one or more gift boxes for your children. Never stop working on yourself and your skills.
Tool Used: Figma
Tell me in the comments if you like it!
