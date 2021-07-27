Engrave Halftone Pro Photoshop Action​​​​​​​

This action will take your artwork and convert it into an engraved image! Open the file in Photoshop, load the patterns and actions, select the effect and press the Play button in sequence!

FILE INFO

1 ATN File. (action).

1 PAT file (texture).

1 GRD file (Gradient).

1 Help Files. (.pdf)

FEATURES

Non-destructive action.

Well Arranged Layers.

Layers Are Adjustable.

Easy to use.

Works in the following versions: CS6, CC+

https://graphicriver.net/item/engrave-halftone-pro-photoshop-action/29012038