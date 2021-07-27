Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rıdvan

Engrave Halftone Pro Photoshop Action​​​​​​​

Rıdvan
Rıdvan
  • Save
Engrave Halftone Pro Photoshop Action​​​​​​​ photo effects
Download color palette

Engrave Halftone Pro Photoshop Action​​​​​​​

This action will take your artwork and convert it into an engraved image! Open the file in Photoshop, load the patterns and actions, select the effect and press the Play button in sequence!

FILE INFO
1 ATN File. (action).
1 PAT file (texture).
1 GRD file (Gradient).
1 Help Files. (.pdf)

FEATURES
Non-destructive action.
Well Arranged Layers.
Layers Are Adjustable.
Easy to use.
Works in the following versions: CS6, CC+

https://graphicriver.net/item/engrave-halftone-pro-photoshop-action/29012038

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Rıdvan
Rıdvan

More by Rıdvan

View profile
    • Like