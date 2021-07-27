Carl Waldron

Hot Heads: "Let me show you how I did it..."

Jay Phaoroah had a Wix commercial where he made this face and it haunted my friends and I for years. We used it as a real world meme, posting this face in places for friends to stumble upon. I had the idea to create a sticker to help facilitate the meme, and here it is. Meet Jehy Pharrow, let him tell you about his website...

