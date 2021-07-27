Lunara Costa

Not enough time for so much content

Not enough time for so much content
Hey folks! 🖖

Hello guys, this hourglass filled with content instead of sand was designed for a product that offers learning coaching services.

The idea was to represent in an illustration one of the pain points identified in their target audience: the lack of time to research content that will really add to their growth and match their goals ⏳

I especially liked the lighting and the colors. Let me know what you think :)

Cheers!

