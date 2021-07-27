Not enough time for so much content

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey folks! 🖖
Hello guys, this hourglass filled with content instead of sand was designed for a product that offers learning coaching services.
The idea was to represent in an illustration one of the pain points identified in their target audience: the lack of time to research content that will really add to their growth and match their goals ⏳
I especially liked the lighting and the colors. Let me know what you think :)
Cheers!