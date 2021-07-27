Hello, Dribbblers

Here is my Event app Concept for mobile,

In first screen you just select the events as you like to watch in your home screen, after that you will find a screen for making following individual person or any organization, that's mean you want to see a next program or event from those places. And then you may go home and you can easily search and can filters and also can be get by search categories, you have a option to see how many mutual friends going specific program and you also can show up interest, in last screen you will find a details and can watch where you are and where you want to go, and finish it by buying ticket with specific price.

