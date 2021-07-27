Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chump Club

Thinkin' bout blinkin'

Chump Club
Chump Club
  • Save
Thinkin' bout blinkin' movementindesign wigglylines pinkandgreen colourclash boldcolours womenindesign creativewomenclub illustrateeveryday graphicdesign creative daisyillustration daisy daisydesign flowerdesign flowerillustration illustration illustrator adobeillustator
Download color palette

This piece was legitimately inspired by those times where you start to think about blinking and it makes your eyes feel weird. You know, when you're just waiting for your brain to take over so you can automatically blink again? Instead of making a conscious effort to close your eyes and then open them again every few seconds. I'm really enjoying using these thick wiggly lines as a background, I think they really help to add a bit of movement to this piece!

Chump Club
Chump Club

More by Chump Club

View profile
    • Like