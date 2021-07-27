dongkyu lim

The Secret Garden - Escaping from suffocation

dongkyu lim
The Secret Garden - Escaping from suffocation architecture secret garden garden calm peaceful mind illustration
This is based on another basic 3D modeling I made created but changed the concept completely as my mind controlled my hands. Probably this shot represents my current mind - looking for a peaceful, calm, and beautiful place. Everything depends on the mind.

How's your secret garden?

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
