Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Muhammad Ãš Ĭf

SIMPLE COVER FOR CLIENT BOOK

Muhammad Ãš Ĭf
Muhammad Ãš Ĭf
  • Save
SIMPLE COVER FOR CLIENT BOOK graphic design design illustration branding books booklet book cover design book cover art book cover
Download color palette

I did for my upwork client because she want design like that so its her choice.

Muhammad Ãš Ĭf
Muhammad Ãš Ĭf

More by Muhammad Ãš Ĭf

View profile
    • Like