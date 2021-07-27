Portfolio Resume Light and Dark eBook Template

Is an interesting idea for the presentation of your graphic projects in the field of Branding, Editorial, Web Design or simply a collection of the best photos.

The template is designed for designers, IT professionals, photographers and others related to the graphic design industry, but not only because the layout is so versatile that it can be used in any field.

In the source files you will find 4 different covers (front and back) designed for Tablet and additionally included in light and dark colors. The file contains a total of 8 covers to choose from.

The layout was created for 768×1024 px formats and is available for software such as Adobe InDesign (.idml and .indd), Affinity Designer (.afdesign) and Affinity Publisher (.afpub), so you can easily and quickly edit it.

The fonts used are free and come from Google Fonts, so you can download different fonts, install and change the layout of your project.

The presented photos are only a preview and are not included in the source files.

Software:

Adobe InDesign (.idml and .indd)

Affinity Designer (.afdesign)

Affinity Publisher (.afpub)

