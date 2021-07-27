Fawad Akhtar

Children's Library - Landing page

Fawad Akhtar
Fawad Akhtar
  • Save
Children's Library - Landing page mouse interactions interactions landing page illustration abudhabi funky ui library web page web design landingpage animation ui
Children's Library - Landing page mouse interactions interactions landing page illustration abudhabi funky ui library web page web design landingpage animation ui
Download color palette
  1. Cover.gif
  2. Home.jpg

Hello Dribbblers!
Almost 2 years ago, I got a chance to design this landing page for Abu Dhabi Children's Library where children connect with the arts, technology, and each other in ways that will enrich their lives and help realise their dreams.

I tried my best to keep the artworks inline with what Children's Library offering, funky and uneven UI elements but usefull.

Hope you will like this.

Working link
https://culturalfoundation.ae/en/childrenslibrary

Fawad Akhtar
Fawad Akhtar
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Fawad Akhtar

View profile
    • Like