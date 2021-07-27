Children's Library - Landing page

Hello Dribbblers!

Almost 2 years ago, I got a chance to design this landing page for Abu Dhabi Children's Library where children connect with the arts, technology, and each other in ways that will enrich their lives and help realise their dreams.

I tried my best to keep the artworks inline with what Children's Library offering, funky and uneven UI elements but usefull.

Hope you will like this.

Working link

https://culturalfoundation.ae/en/childrenslibrary