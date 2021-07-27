Ashis Kumar Nath

Business card design

Ashis Kumar Nath
Ashis Kumar Nath
  • Save
Business card design unique business card luxury business  card modern business card professional business card creative business card desgin business card design idea business card template business  card designs business card design business cards business card graphic design
Download color palette

If you are looking for a minimalist design for your business, then work with me to come up with a creative business card design. I will create distinctive designs that suit your needs!

For successful results for your business card order, You will need to provide your logo, description of your business card, and what you do. Also, provide information that should be on the business card (Name, phone, email, address, etc.)

if you don't have colors in mind, I can take care of it! creating different palettes, and you will choose which one you like the most
If you require business cards for your employee or business partners, please contact me to discuss a custom offer to match your needs.

inbox me : ashis2666@gmail.com
order on fiverr: www.fiverr.com/ashiskumarnath
follow me on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ashis_kumarnath

Thank You

Ashis Kumar Nath
Ashis Kumar Nath

More by Ashis Kumar Nath

View profile
    • Like