Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
VX Studios

Title Logos

VX Studios
VX Studios
  • Save
Title Logos design illustration comics animation logo
Title Logos design illustration comics animation logo
Title Logos design illustration comics animation logo
Title Logos design illustration comics animation logo
Title Logos design illustration comics animation logo
Title Logos design illustration comics animation logo
Download color palette
  1. AZlogo2withtext.png
  2. ts logo.png
  3. bh alt logo.png
  4. BLACK RAIN logo 1.png
  5. SRFTE logo.png
  6. OC Logo.png

A few of the title logos developed for our IPs and stories being developed at the studio. We love to create branding and idents for projects, giving them a unique voice and image which defines them through its journey also creating deeper connection with consumers.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
VX Studios
VX Studios
Welcome to our creative portfolio on Dribbble

More by VX Studios

View profile
    • Like