Shaghayegh

Better Friends Application

Shaghayegh
Shaghayegh
Hire Me
  • Save
Better Friends Application mobile app prototype ux ui design
Better Friends Application mobile app prototype ux ui design
Better Friends Application mobile app prototype ux ui design
Download color palette
  1. 5.jpg
  2. 7.jpg
  3. 6.jpg

This is an events organization app, developed and designed for ios and andoird.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Shaghayegh
Shaghayegh
A design team backed by software engineers. Let's chat
Hire Me

More by Shaghayegh

View profile
    • Like