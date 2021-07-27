Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Le Chaudron à Bulles Branding

Le Chaudron à Bulles Branding savon artisanal illustration icon bretagne handmade soap organic soap design nature branding logo
Here's a branding project I recently completed for a (very) local business! Le Chaudron à Bulles' owner literally lives down the road from my house. We went for a soft and elegant style with a bright colour palette to represent her colourful products made with natural ingredients. This concise version of the logo is my favourite as I feel that it reflects her business and core values the best :)

    • Like