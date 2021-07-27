Le Chaudron à Bulles Branding

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Here's a branding project I recently completed for a (very) local business! Le Chaudron à Bulles' owner literally lives down the road from my house. We went for a soft and elegant style with a bright colour palette to represent her colourful products made with natural ingredients. This concise version of the logo is my favourite as I feel that it reflects her business and core values the best :)