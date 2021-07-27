Lite eCommerce CMS System - Orders

What is Lite eCommerce CMS?

It is a lightweight content management system for setting up small online stores,

This is the answer for all large CMS systems that smaller companies really don't need, paying tens of dollars a month for them.

The system is supposed to cost only $ 3.99 per month and allow the addition of as many as 100 products, where everyone will be able to have an 10 number of variants.

In addition, we will be able to download a simple application on our phone where we will be able to manage the store from a convenient place in Hawaii 😉

