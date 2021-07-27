Background development for the slot game Neverland

In the foreground of the picture, we see a part of the ship, made of bright orange wood.

The beauty of the carved wood elements, many ropes and cables for the sails, metal elements and a lantern hanging on the left side, portholes and a cannon in full alert, directed towards the rocky coast.

The endless blue sea surface goes into the distance and on the horizon connects with the blue cloudy sky. In the background of the picture, in the center and on both sides of it there are stone mountains, which are decorated with lush green vegetation and palm trees, as well as a yellow sandy shore.

