Freelancer laptop working travel expence trip guy man illustrator designer business freelancer cartoon character design procreate spot illustration ui flat drawing character illustration
Einfach Reisekosten is a German based business that aims to take care of your business trips in an efficient and stress free way. 💼

I had the pleasure of creating a series of illustrations for their new webpage and app during the past few months and would love to finally share them with you!

Let's begin with this illustration of a relaxed freelancer living his best life.

Stay tuned for more designs and in the near future: for the refreshed and ready to use website.

