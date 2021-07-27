Sandeep Singh

Designer's App icon vector logo typography illustration design branding app ui ux
Hi guys, here is another replica of an interface of an app and its quite simple and creative.

Please do let me know how you guys find it.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
