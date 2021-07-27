Reijo Palmiste

Experimental Reactor No.3 - In Clay

Experimental Reactor No.3 - In Clay chernobyl nuclear reactor atomic atom nuclear power reactor room minimal clayrender clay diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
So here's the reactor from yesterday, cleaned up and bare. Every little nook and cranny is visible.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks
All heart,
Reijo

Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
