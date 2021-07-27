Online Laundry Service App Design

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hello 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐛𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬👋

We have come up with our new 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 for a 👕 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐩𝐩.

The app lets users find and view various 🧺 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 available nearby.

They can compare 💸 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, add 📅 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 and 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬 for the service, and schedule or 📲 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 in no time.

🤔 So, do you think this is 𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐥?

𝐇𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐞𝐧𝐣𝐨𝐲 𝐢𝐭! 😉

