Online Laundry Service App Design

Hello 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐛𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬👋

We have come up with our new 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 for a 👕 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐩𝐩.

The app lets users find and view various 🧺 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 available nearby.

They can compare 💸 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, add 📅 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 and 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬 for the service, and schedule or 📲 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 in no time.

🤔 So, do you think this is 𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐥?

𝐇𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐞𝐧𝐣𝐨𝐲 𝐢𝐭! 😉

Please share your 📥 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐬 and 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤

Press ❤️ "𝐋" to show some 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞 if you Like it.

📧𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐮𝐬: contact@eggheadexperts.com

Also, you can 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐔𝐒 on 👉🏻 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 | 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 | 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐧

We are 🤝 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 Shoot your 💰 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲

𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬!

-------------------