Constanta Tower Complex poster (mixed technique)

Constanta Tower Complex poster (mixed technique) architectural illustration vector illustration architecture poster 2d graphic design urban sketching digital art child style graphic design constanta poster digital posters creative content colorful illustration illustration geometric style digital poster poster
This is the result of the plein-air I made in the Constanta, Romania. I decided to make the contrast between hand drawn urban sketching drawing and the simplicity of Euclidean geometry filled with basic colors.

    • Like