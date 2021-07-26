Joey McIntosh

VAULT

Logo Design Challenge
Day 28
Design a TRENDY Hip Clothing Line
I used the following trends from 2021
1. Simplistic Geometric
2. Analogous Color Scheme
3. Pristine Symmetry
4. Divergent Lettering

