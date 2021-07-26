Eznet - Sim Card Provider Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Folks !
Long time no see! I am excited to share the Landing Page from my last exploration about an Internet Service Provider called Eznet. 😊
Eznet offers you many data plans along with ready-to-use sim cards.
What do you think about it? Feel free to give me some feedback or Show your like! 👍
Project details & Prototype on Behance : www.behance.net/alihusni
follow my instagram : www.instagram.com/ali_husniy/